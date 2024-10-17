Pearl developer eyeing Southtown space for ‘soulful urban hub’

Courtyards and pedestrian access spaces will be part of Southtown Aldea's design.

SAN ANTONIO – The developers of Pearl are eyeing space for what it hopes will become a “soulful urban hub” on the edge of Southtown and Hemisfair.

Oxbow Development Group will helm the project, which has passed planning, zoning and Historic and Design Review Commission stages. Construction is expected to begin in late 2025, a news release from the group said.

Recommended Videos

Dubbed “Southtown Aldea,” the 4.7-acre property will sit on land bordered by South Alamo Street, Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Lavaca Street. Currently, a parking lot and former offices for the San Antonio Independent School District occupy the land.

Southtown Aldea will join an ever-growing Hemisfair and downtown, especially as the conversation around a potential Spurs relocation continues.

Alamo Architects, Don B. McDonald Architects and GGN, a Seattle-based landscape architecture firm, will join Oxbow on the project.

The project’s first phase is expected to reach completion by either 2027 or 2028. Oxbow plans to use materials native to the area as part of the project’s scope; concept images feature several heavily shaded corridors.

Southtown Aldea's view from Lavaca Street will emphasize a pedestrian-focused environment through traffic management. (A series of courtyards is designed to allow guests to enjoy year-round with shade and water features. The interior areas will be pedestrian-only to encourage exploration and circulation.)

What to expect

The site will institute a mixed-use focus to include retail spaces, residential amenities and a single 600-space parking garage, according to documents for the project.

Coming in phase one:

Six-story residential building blending living spaces with ground-floor retail units. Oxbow said this structure would “set the tone” for an urban and walkable environment.

A five-story mixed-use residential building will feature a “step-down” design, transitioning from the fifth story down to the existing homes on Lavaca Street.

Another six-story residential building will surround a seven-story, 600-space parking garage, which will be open to residents and commercial users.

What are the proposed changes?

Traffic diversion and walkability are two standout concepts featured in the site’s plans.

Historic property, such as the Muench-Pollok house, will be reconstructed in a new location. The site plans do not immediately clarify where that location will be.

Oxbow plans to add traffic lights at Matagorda Street and Cesar Chavez Blvd, allowing for left and right turns.

Matagorda will close before Lavaca Street and prevent traffic from entering the forthcoming neighborhood; this will allow pedestrians and cyclists to maintain their safety.

Immediate proximity to Southtown and Hemisfair across Cesar Chavez Boulevard is expected to encourage walkability.

The site plans for the project can be viewed below: