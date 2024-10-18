Water main break floods area near Fiesta Texas, SAWS says

SAN ANTONIO – A 12-inch water main break flooded an area near Fiesta Texas, according to a spokesperson with the San Antonio Water System (SAWS).

The break occurred on Friday morning and flooded the area. Video sent to KSAT shows a geyser of water spewing from the site of the break near the 17000 block of Fiesta Texas Drive.

SAWS said the incident was isolated and minor. No businesses were affected, they said.

San Antonio has been without rainfall for 42 days, and SAWS believes this is the reason for the main water break.

It hasn’t rained in the city since Sept. 5, which is the longest stretch for San Antonio since 2015, according to SAWS.

“SAWS is still seeing the effects of extremely dry soils causing main breaks. We are predicting that there will be about 950 main breaks in October - an all-time high for the month,” SAWS stated in a press release.

