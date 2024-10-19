Skip to main content
San Antonio Zoo offers $8 admission on Sunday for Bexar County residents

The SA Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

KSAT WEB TEAM

Zoo Boo! ends on Oct. 31. (San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for locals on Sunday.

On Oct. 20, all Bexar County residents can get into the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bexar County residents can explore the zoo’s effort toward conservation, animal care and education, and take part in Zoo Boo!

As a part of its Zoo Boo!, the zoo said it is offering free trick-or-treating, treats and an encounter with giant bugs like bees, spiders and scorpions.

If you cannot make it to the zoo on Sunday, there are two more Locals Days planned later this year.

Upcoming Locals Days events are:

  • Nov. 29
  • Dec. 1

For more information on Locals Day, click here.

