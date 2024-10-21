Skip to main content
Clear icon
80º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

DPS apprehends 134 immigrants, including some from Iran, in Maverick County

Troopers find 32 unaccompanied children, minors in the group

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Migrants, Border, Maverick County, Immigration
Generic image of Texas DPS logo. (KSAT)

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers apprehended 134 migrants in Maverick County, including some from Iran.

The discovery was made Thursday, DPS said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Video from a drone showed the large group of migrants, which included 32 unaccompanied children and minors, along with seven special interest immigrants from Iran and Angola, DPS said.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, special interest immigrants potentially pose a national security risk to the US.

In late September and early October, DPS apprehended dozens of special interest immigrants in two incidents.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
David Ibañez headshot

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Recommended Videos