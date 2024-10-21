DPS apprehends 134 immigrants, including some from Iran, in Maverick County

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers apprehended 134 migrants in Maverick County, including some from Iran.

The discovery was made Thursday, DPS said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

DPS Troopers working to secure the border as part of #OperationLoneStar recently encountered a large group of 134 migrants in Maverick County. Within this group, Troopers found 32 unaccompanied children and minors, along with seven special interest immigrants from Iran and… pic.twitter.com/XEqvRZhWqt — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) October 21, 2024

Video from a drone showed the large group of migrants, which included 32 unaccompanied children and minors, along with seven special interest immigrants from Iran and Angola, DPS said.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, special interest immigrants potentially pose a national security risk to the US.

In late September and early October, DPS apprehended dozens of special interest immigrants in two incidents.