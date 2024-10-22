BCSO safely locate missing teenager our of Comal County

Carlos Javier Vergara III, 17, was last seen on Monday. He was reported missing out of Comal County.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE:

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has safely located a teenager who had been missing since Monday.

BCSO had located Vergara’s vehicle, which had been locked and unoccupied, in a wooded area near State Highway 211.

ORIGINAL:

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager.

According to BCSO, Carlos Javier Vergara III, 17, was last seen on Monday. He was reported missing out of Comal County.

Vergara stands 5 foot 8 inches and weighs 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white or gray T-shirt and black jeans, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen’s vehicle, a white Toyota Sequoia, was found in a wooded area near State Highway 211 and Highway 16 North. The vehicle was locked and unoccupied, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

Several witnesses reportedly saw Vergara walking from the direction of Helotes and walking north along the southbound lanes of Highway 16 on Monday evening, BCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said Vergara was not wearing a shirt the last time he was spotted.

Anyone with information is urged to call BCSO at 210-335-6000. You can also contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit by emailing missingpersons@bexar.org.