Cibolo Fire Department mourns loss of beloved firefighter

CIBOLO, Texas – A Cibolo Fire Department firefighter died on Tuesday, according to a press release from the City of Cibolo.

Jorge Mora joined Cibolo FD in 2022 as a Fire Apparatus Operator (FAO). He won Firefighter of the Year in 2023 and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire and Emergency Service Administration in June.

“FAO Mora embodied the true spirit of firefighting who selflessly served the Cibolo community with unwavering Courage and Compassion,” Fire Chief Mario Troncoso said. “Recognized for his steadfast commitment, Jorge served as both a hero to the community and a valued member of the Cibolo Fire Department, where his fellow firefighters became his second family. His greatest joy, however, was his loving family – his wife and children – whom he loved unconditionally.”

The news release didn’t state Mora’s cause of death.

He leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.