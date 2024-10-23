Skip to main content
Clear icon
88º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Cibolo Fire Department mourns loss of beloved firefighter

Jorge Mora died on Tuesday

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: Cibolo
A firefighter from the Cibolo Fire Department, Jorge Mora, passed away on Tuesday, according to a press release from the city of Cibolo. (City of Cibolo, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CIBOLO, Texas – A Cibolo Fire Department firefighter died on Tuesday, according to a press release from the City of Cibolo.

Jorge Mora joined Cibolo FD in 2022 as a Fire Apparatus Operator (FAO). He won Firefighter of the Year in 2023 and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire and Emergency Service Administration in June.

Recommended Videos

“FAO Mora embodied the true spirit of firefighting who selflessly served the Cibolo community with unwavering Courage and Compassion,” Fire Chief Mario Troncoso said. “Recognized for his steadfast commitment, Jorge served as both a hero to the community and a valued member of the Cibolo Fire Department, where his fellow firefighters became his second family. His greatest joy, however, was his loving family – his wife and children – whom he loved unconditionally.”

The news release didn’t state Mora’s cause of death.

He leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

email

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos