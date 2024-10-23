San Antonio woman finds pickup nearly ‘in her bed’ after driver loses control

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sleep never came for Vicki Davis even after she climbed into bed Tuesday night.

Instead, she found herself in the middle of a waking nightmare when a pickup slammed into her bedroom.

“I could smell, like burnt rubber, and it was filling my room with exhaust. My asthma kicked in,” Davis said Wednesday morning, describing the previous night’s scary situation.

“I didn’t know what the heck was going on, and then I realized there was a truck in my bed, in front of my bed,” she said.

Vicki Davis was in bed when the out-of-control pickup slammed into the back wall of the home. She says the truck landed inside her bedroom, just inches away from her. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

San Antonio police answered a 911 call about the crash after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they found the 28-year-old driver still on the scene, at the corner of Magnolia Blossom and Budding Boulevard, just off Jones-Maltsberger Road.

Officers determined the driver did not appear to be impaired.

A preliminary report said the man told officers he was driving his pickup along Budding Boulevard when a car in front of him stopped suddenly.

The driver said he swerved to avoid hitting the car, but his pickup went over a curb, crashed through a wooden fence, and slammed into the back of the home where Davis was attempting to sleep.

Davis said a matter of inches made all the difference for her. Miraculously, she said, she was not hurt.

“Yeah, I tell you. Hand to God,” she said, laughing.

The owner of the home, who did not reveal his name, said he credits a concrete slab in his backyard for saving Davis from injury and his home from further destruction.

He told KSAT 12 News that slab is the only thing that slowed down the out-of-control pickup.

The police report said the crash is still under investigation. At this time, the driver is not facing any criminal charges.