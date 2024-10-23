SAPD dedicate helicopter to fallen detective Benjamin Marconi

The San Antonio Police Department will fly its helicopter in honor of the fallen SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi, who was killed in his patrol car on Nov. 20, 2016.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department will take to the skies to honor a fallen detective killed in 2016.

Detective Benjamin Marconi, a 21-year veteran with SAPD, was shot and killed inside his patrol car during a traffic stop on Nov. 20, 2016.

The seemingly random shooting in front of the Public Safety Headquarters downtown sent shockwaves, and eventually, Otis McKane was arrested in connection with the shooting.

McKane was convicted of killing Marconi, and a jury sentenced him to the death penalty.

On Wednesday, a tradition of honoring the lives of fallen officers will take place downtown.

An SAPD helicopter, inked with Marconi’s initials and part of his badge number on the aircraft’s tale, will fly in the detective’s honor.