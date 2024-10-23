Skip to main content
Clear icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAPD dedicate helicopter to fallen detective Benjamin Marconi

Marconi, a 21-year veteran with SAPD, was shot and killed inside his patrol car during a traffic stop on Nov. 20, 2016

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, San Antonio, Benjamin Marconi
The San Antonio Police Department will fly its helicopter in honor of the fallen SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi, who was killed in his patrol car on Nov. 20, 2016. (San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department will take to the skies to honor a fallen detective killed in 2016.

Detective Benjamin Marconi, a 21-year veteran with SAPD, was shot and killed inside his patrol car during a traffic stop on Nov. 20, 2016.

Recommended Videos

The seemingly random shooting in front of the Public Safety Headquarters downtown sent shockwaves, and eventually, Otis McKane was arrested in connection with the shooting.

McKane was convicted of killing Marconi, and a jury sentenced him to the death penalty.

On Wednesday, a tradition of honoring the lives of fallen officers will take place downtown.

An SAPD helicopter, inked with Marconi’s initials and part of his badge number on the aircraft’s tale, will fly in the detective’s honor.

Related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Sarah Acosta headshot

Sarah Acosta is a weekend Good Morning San Antonio anchor and a general assignments reporter at KSAT12. She joined the news team in April 2018 as a morning reporter for GMSA and is a native South Texan.

email

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos