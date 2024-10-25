Thieves target San Antonio cancer nonprofit, steal kids’ holiday gifts

B.I.G Love Cancer Care had their storage unit broken into again, and the thieves stole presents meant for kids with cancer

Organizers with local nonprofit B.I.G Love Cancer Care are frustrated after thieves broke into their storage unit for a fourth time this year.

In a recent Facebook post, the organization said thieves took a lot of items that are meant to be given to kids with cancer. Some of those items included port pillows, cancer fairies, diagnosis bags and toys.

Recommended Videos

These toys were going to be given to cancer families during the organization’s annual Holiday Shoppe event.

“Toys that were going under a Christmas tree this year. Toys that were going to bring a smile to a little boy or girl’s face,” the post said.

The post said this is the fourth time this year the organization has dealt with storage theft or bank fraud.

There are many ways you can help the nonprofit replenish their supplies:

Buy a toy from their Amazon wish list wishlist , which will go to a child with cancer.

Bring a new, unopened toy to their Pickleball Tournament at Chicken N Pickle on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Register to play or sponsor the tournament.

Donate on their website.

“Thank you for your support. We won’t let these thieves stop us from serving our families,” the post concluded.