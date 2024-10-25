Tickets for Spurs vs. Pacers showdown in Paris on sale now

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a score against the Orlando Magic during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Victor Wembanyama and the entire San Antonio Spurs team are headed to Paris to take on the Indiana Pacers.

The Silver and Black will play two games at the Accor Arena in early 2025.

The first game is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23, and the second for Saturday, Jan. 25.

The NBA is currently offering an upgraded experience for games 1 through six ticket packages.

Packages include entertainment levels ranging from Sophomore to Hall of Fame.

Perks for these packages could include a photo op with the NBA championship trophy, access to the Experience Lounge, a photo op on court, or dinner with an NBA player, depending on the ticket package purchased.

According to NBA.com, the games will mark the first time the NBA has played two regular-season games in Paris in the same season.

The league’s website states that the 2025 games will be the third and fourth the Spurs have played in France, while it will be Indiana’s first time there.

The game will be played at Accor Arena, a neutral site for both teams, though some believe the Spurs may receive significant support from French fans given Wembanyama’s presence on the roster.

The Spurs drafted Wemby as the first overall pick in last year’s NBA draft.