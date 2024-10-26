Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Police say 15-year-old shot, critically injured on Southwest Side after gun accidentally discharged

The teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, SAPD says

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: SAPD, Southwest Side
SAPD patrol car (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 15-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot with a gun that accidentally discharged.

Officers were dispatched just before 9:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 300 block of Dartmoor Street.

Recommended Videos

According to SAPD’s initial investigation, the victim visited with a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy at the Dartmoor Street home.

Authorities said it appeared either the 15-year-old girl or the 14-year-old boy brought a gun to the home, but it is unclear who brought the weapon.

The weapon accidentally discharged and shot the 15-year-old boy, police said.

When officers and emergency personnel arrived, the shooting victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

In its report, SAPD described the 15-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy as suspects, but the department said no charges have been filed at this time.

However, officials said charges could be filed as SAPD’s investigation continues.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos