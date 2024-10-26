Police say 15-year-old shot, critically injured on Southwest Side after gun accidentally discharged

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 15-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot with a gun that accidentally discharged.

Officers were dispatched just before 9:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 300 block of Dartmoor Street.

According to SAPD’s initial investigation, the victim visited with a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy at the Dartmoor Street home.

Authorities said it appeared either the 15-year-old girl or the 14-year-old boy brought a gun to the home, but it is unclear who brought the weapon.

The weapon accidentally discharged and shot the 15-year-old boy, police said.

When officers and emergency personnel arrived, the shooting victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

In its report, SAPD described the 15-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy as suspects, but the department said no charges have been filed at this time.

However, officials said charges could be filed as SAPD’s investigation continues.