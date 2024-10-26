San Antonio family shares miraculous story of 1-year-old boy born with rare congenital heart defect

SAN ANTONIO – A prenatal diagnosis prepared one San Antonio family and University Health staff for the birth of a little boy named Max.

Now, it’s Max’s miraculous story that is bringing attention to a rare congenital heart defect.

“No mother wants to hear that there is something wrong with their child,” Angelina Rocha, Max’s mom, told KSAT. “We wanted to have a positive mindset, so we could be ready for what is to come.”

“You feel numb and you buckle up and go with it and hope for the best,” Justin Rocha, Max’s dad, said.

Justin and Angelina Rocha will forever sing the praises of the staff at University Health because they saved their little boy who was born with a rare form of congenital heart disease.

“Congenital heart disease is the most common birth defect,” said Dr. Ginnie Abarbanell, Max’s pediatric cardiologist. “One in about 100 babies can have it. Of those heart defects, those that need to have surgery are rare. It’s one percent of the one percent, and Max having that very rare heart defect he has: he is the one percent of the one percent of the one percent.”

“Pretty much at birth,” Angelina Rocha said. “He had a hole in his heart and valves that were switched and, basically, a lot going on that we were devastated to hear.”

Both Abarbanell and her husband, Dr. Aaron Abarbanell — who is Max’s congenital heart surgeon — are now extended family to the Rochas. They have worked with them since before Max was born.

With the expertise of their staff, Max’s surgery — which happened on his first birthday — was successful but complex.

“We had to close the hole in his heart,” Aaron Abarbanell said. “We had to put a new valve in his lung and perform an atrial switch, which is very rare. It’s been done only two times this year, and I have only done less than 10 in my career.”

Max’s parents were anxious, but they knew they were in great hands.

Max is now their miracle child and is also taking his first steps. The battle, however, is not over. He will have to have other surgeries down the line.

In the meantime, the Rochas and University Health will continue to use their story to raise awareness.

The Rocha family will walk with other families like theirs during the Children’s Heart Foundation’s annual San Antonio Congenital Heart Walk on Sunday.

“As a mother and as a parent, you feel so isolated because it is your child and it is heartbreaking, but parents have to make sure children are OK,” Angelina Rocha said. “And to meet other people who have gone through this experience is a nice moment for sure.”

“It is really great to see the kids not in the doctor’s office,” Ginnie Abarbanell said. “And it is great to see them out having fun and being kids.”

“Even more important is, ‘How do we get awareness in the community and raise research dollars?’” Aaron Abarbanell said. “There are so many unknowns we want to know and this field is still so young and it is amazing to see what happens in the future.”

The Heart Walk will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday at Morgan’s Wonderland. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. The walk is expected to last until 10:30 a.m.

All money raised will go towards the research of congenital heart defects.