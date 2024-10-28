Let your voice be heard at CPS Energy’s public input session

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy will hold a public input session on Monday in downtown San Antonio to offer community members and stakeholders the opportunity to engage with board members directly.

The session will take place at the CPS Energy headquarters on 500 McCullough from 5:30-6:30 p.m. following the CPS Energy October Board of Trustees meeting.

Community members interested in speaking to the board can talk about a variety of CPS-related topics, including the Horizon 2050 Strategic Framework, but need to register in advance.

To register to speak, you can email PublicCommentRegistration@cpsenergy.com or call 210-353-4662 up until 1 p.m.

You can also register to speak at the beginning of each monthly board meeting on any topic specific to that meeting.

If you’d like to leave a comment without speaking to the board, you can reach out at any time to feedback@cps.com. You can mail CPS Energy at P.O. Box 1771 San Antonio, Texas 78296. Feedback about the Horizon

All CPS Energy Board of Trustees meetings are live-streamed and can be found on their website.