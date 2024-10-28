San Antonio River Authority renews vegetation removal this week

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is working to protect the Alamo City from flooding by removing excess vegetation along the Mission Reach this week.

The project is expected to continue through January 2025, focusing on three areas within the 8-mile linear park: South Alamo to Confluence Park, south of Espada Park, and south of Hot Wells, according to a news release from the San Antonio River Authority.

Trail closures will be intermittent as the vegetation removal progresses, with signage and an updated map available on the authority’s website.

“To protect the Mission Reach and ensure its continued vitality for both humans and wildlife, we’re removing excess vegetation,” stated Tommy Mitchell, manager of Watershed and Park Operations for the River Authority. “While it might seem surprising, this is crucial for maintaining healthy water flow, promoting a diverse tree canopy, and ultimately safeguarding our communities from flooding.”

The initiative will keep intentionally designed tree canopies while removing “volunteer” plants, which are those that have grown independently.

This targeted removal will help prevent flooding, support wildlife and plant species, and protect infrastructure, according to the news release.

Access Environmental Planning reports that excessive plant growth along a riverbank can narrow the river’s path, increasing flood risk. It can also negatively affect aquatic plants and animals.