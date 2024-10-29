BCSO seeks tips to identify man accused of robbing store clerk at gunpoint

(Copyright 2024 by The Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released images of a man who is accused of holding an elderly store clerk at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the Ruiz Market in the 500 block of South Loop 1604 East, not far from Pleasanton Road.

The photos of the man are from surveillance video and were posted on the BCSO’s Facebook page.

According to BCSO, the man is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall with a muscular build. He was wearing orange work-style gloves.

Deputies ask anyone with information about the man’s identity to contact the BCSO at (210) 335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.