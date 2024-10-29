Bexar County Commissioner’s Court approves immediate burn ban

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the county, according to a news release from the county.

Extremely dry and critical fire weather conditions prompted the immediate burn ban, which could last up to 90 days or until the commissioners court or Fire Marshals’ Office deems it unnecessary, the release said.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), an indicator of seasonal drought on fire potential, typically measures on a scale of zero to 800.

Today, the KNDI reading for the unincorporated portion of Bexar County was 683, which, according to the county, could elicit intense wildfires.

The county said brush fires have been on the rise in the last two months.

In September, 51 reported brush fires occurred, while from Oct. 1 through Oct. 28, there were 78 reports of brush fires.

Under the ban, unincorporated private residences in Bexar County are restricted from burning household waste only if there is no trash collection for the property and wind speeds are less than 15 mph, the release said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office encourages the public to utilize burn barrels with metal wire mesh screens to prevent the spread of sparks and flames.

Unless authorized by the Fire Marshal, all other forms of burning are prohibited, the release said. Violators of the band will face a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 29, San Antonio has gone 53 days without measured rainfall at the airport, exacerbating drought conditions. However, there is at least a small chance of rain over the next three days in the forecast.