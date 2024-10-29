Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
74º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

New study puts Frost Bank Center back in the game

Ranking based on fans’ reviews gives Spurs arena a more favorable outcome

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Spurs, NBA, Frost Bank Center, Trending, San Antonio
Zach Bryan concert on July 31, 2024 breaks attendance record at Frost Bank Center. (Aaron Quintanilla, Spurs Sports & Entertainment)

SAN ANTONIO – A new study from Fadeaway World gave Frost Bank Center the love San Antonians had been hoping for: at least enough to rank it somewhere in the middle of NBA arenas.

Last week, a study from NBA Insiders scored Frost Bank Center very low on their arena rankings, giving it little to no love on accessibility, concessions, amenities and overall fan experience.

Recommended Videos

For this new study, however, the Frost Bank Center was ranked 17 out of 27 arenas, with a score of 57.9.

According to Fadeaway World’s press release, the arenas were rated based on their total number of reviews, their Tripadvisor rating, Google rating and the number of reviews with positive keywords like “incredible,” “entertaining” and “hospitable.”

Then, each arena was given a score out of 100, and the final rankings (from 1 to 27) were based on this.

“The consistently high average ratings on both Google and Tripadvisor across all NBA stadiums demonstrate their popularity among dedicated fans and those visiting the venues for the first time.” Nemanja Vukasinovic, CEO of Fadeaway World, said.

While there are no exact numbers on the reasoning for the ranking, the press release did determine how much weight each factor got: 10% for total reviews on Google and Tripadvisor (to make 20% total), 20% for ratings on Google and Tripadvisor (40% total) and 20% for positive keywords on Google and Tripadvisor (40% total).

It should also be noted that the new Inuit Dome was omitted from the ranking due to not having any Tripadvisor reviews when the study was conducted.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos