New study puts Frost Bank Center back in the game

SAN ANTONIO – A new study from Fadeaway World gave Frost Bank Center the love San Antonians had been hoping for: at least enough to rank it somewhere in the middle of NBA arenas.

Last week, a study from NBA Insiders scored Frost Bank Center very low on their arena rankings, giving it little to no love on accessibility, concessions, amenities and overall fan experience.

For this new study, however, the Frost Bank Center was ranked 17 out of 27 arenas, with a score of 57.9.

According to Fadeaway World’s press release, the arenas were rated based on their total number of reviews, their Tripadvisor rating, Google rating and the number of reviews with positive keywords like “incredible,” “entertaining” and “hospitable.”

Then, each arena was given a score out of 100, and the final rankings (from 1 to 27) were based on this.

“The consistently high average ratings on both Google and Tripadvisor across all NBA stadiums demonstrate their popularity among dedicated fans and those visiting the venues for the first time.” Nemanja Vukasinovic, CEO of Fadeaway World, said.

While there are no exact numbers on the reasoning for the ranking, the press release did determine how much weight each factor got: 10% for total reviews on Google and Tripadvisor (to make 20% total), 20% for ratings on Google and Tripadvisor (40% total) and 20% for positive keywords on Google and Tripadvisor (40% total).

It should also be noted that the new Inuit Dome was omitted from the ranking due to not having any Tripadvisor reviews when the study was conducted.