Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation expands to new location on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – The nonprofit Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Inc. now has a new, larger location on the North Side, and the extra space will help accommodate more animals.

James Martinez, executive director of the organization, said the Roger & Phyllis Sherman Animal Care Complex now has double the space of their previous location.

“To put it in perspective, we actually had about 1,300 square feet at our previous location, and now we’re about 3,000 square feet,” he said.

The facility is located at 11902 Rustic Lane along Vance Jackson, near Huebner Road. The official ribbon-cutting for the facility will take place in the spring of 2025.

There is still construction going on, but the facility will include an aviary, a storage room, and a quiet room for anxiety-prone animals. Nearby, there is a separate property that will be used as offices and a training facility.

“Most of the animals that come to us will only stay here temporarily,” Martinez said. “We want the community and our neighbors to know that we won’t keep larger animals here on-site. Those animals will go to our Kendalia location.”

The nonprofit spent about $1 million on the move and renovation. They depend on private donations and volunteers.

“We love our volunteers. We are a volunteer-driven organization. We are always in need of volunteers,” Martinez said. “So, as much as we get the word out and recruit more people who want to work with animals, we care about the organization. Want to learn more about us? Absolutely. We would love that,” Martinez said.

Volunteers would be required to undergo training. Find out more on how to volunteer here.