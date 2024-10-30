Blanco Road at Loop 1604 to close this weekend for opening of new bridge

(Copyright 2024 by The Texas Department of Transportation - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Blanco Road towards the far North Side of San Antonio is expected to be closed over the weekend as crews finalize the opening of a new bridge.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, all lanes of Blanco Road at the Loop 1604 intersection will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Recommended Videos

The Loop 1604 access road heading east at Blanco Road is also scheduled to be closed, TxDOT stated.

According to TxDOT, the bridge on Blanco Road across Loop 1604 will be open to traffic once the construction is completed on Monday.

Detour information is listed below:

Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road

Travelers on the Loop 1604 EB frontage road looking to access the Loop 1604 EB main lanes or continue on the frontage road will take the turnaround at Blanco Road and continue on the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road lanes to take the turnaround at Bitters Road.

Traffic will continue on the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road to enter the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes from the Bitters Road entrance ramp. Traffic may re-enter the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road lanes by utilizing the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp.

Blanco Road northbound and southbound - north of Loop 1604

Travelers looking to access Blanco Road across the interchange will turn right on Huebner Road southbound. Traffic will then turn left onto Bitters Road and return to Blanco Road. Then follow the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road detour noted above.

Blanco Road northbound and southbound - south of Loop 1604

Travelers looking to access Blanco Road across the interchange will turn left onto Bitters Road, then turn right onto Huebner Road to access Loop 1604. Then follow the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road detour noted above.