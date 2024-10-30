Skip to main content
Local News

Google Trends reveals 2024′s top trending Halloween costumes

San Antonio’s top costume searches include Deadpool and Frankenstein

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

(AP Photo/Laura Bargfeld) (Laura Bargfeld)

Halloween is nearly here, and Google has released the top trending costumes we could see this spooky season.

On Google’s Frightgeist list, the following costumes are expected to be seen on kids this year:

  1. Red (from Descendants)
  2. Dr. Doom
  3. Kidpool
  4. Gojo
  5. Wolverine
  6. Queen of Hearts
  7. Peely
  8. Corpse Bride
  9. Minion
  10. Godzilla
  11. Ghostbusters
  12. M&M
  13. Taylor Swift
  14. Jack Skellington
  15. Inflatable Alien

Google trends shows a significant increase in costume searches over the month of October. Specifically, searches spiked on Oct. 26.

According to the Frightgeist website, the top five costumes for adults and kids searched this year in San Antonio were the following:

  1. Deadpool
  2. Frankenstein
  3. Inflatable Chicken
  4. Mad Hatter
  5. Jessica Rabbit

We want to see your Halloween costumes! You can submit them to KSAT Connect.

