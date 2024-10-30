SAPD searching for missing ‘endangered’ man with diagnosed medical condition

The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for help in locating Sean Mikale Shugarts, 57, who was reported missing.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing “endangered” man with a diagnosed medical condition.

Sean Mikale Shugarts, 57, was last seen Friday in the 1400 Block of Wyoming Street on the city’s East Side.

Shugarts is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and straight ear-top length, balding brown hair.

At the time of his disappearance, Shugarts was wearing jeans, no shirt and no shoes, SAPD said.

Shugarts has multiple tattoos on his body, including one of Led Zeppelin on his right arm, a skull on his stomach, and one on his right wrist that says “Daytona.”

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Shugarts is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660