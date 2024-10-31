Here is how area schools celebrated Halloween with the community

SAN ANTONIO – It’s Halloween, and we wanted to see how our local schools are celebrating with the community.

KSAT visited two campuses today to see how our community and schools were celebrating.

One of those schools was Southwest ISD’s Southwest Elementary School, where about 700 students from pre-K through fifth grade paraded outside the school as the community, parents and grandparents cheered the kids on in their storybook character costumes.

This is a big tradition at Southwest Elementary, where families bring their lawn chairs and set up Fiesta style to support the students and make them feel special.

“It’s so cute. It’s my first year as a grandparent (and) it’s just fascinating and interesting the whole theme and concept of it, having the community out, you can tell there are so many parents out here,” said Lillyana Rivera-Carpio, a Southwest Elementary School grandparent.

One parent, Travis Lowe, cheered on every child as they walked by in the parade to make sure all of them felt special in their costumes.

“I grew up in a small district, and to come to Southwest and them to do all this stuff, I love it, and it’s a way to get the parents involved with the school and connect with their kids all the time,” Lowe said.

KSAT also visited Hawthorne Academy and held a trunk-or-treat, with 35 local businesses handing out candy to 500 students in grades pre-K to fifth grade dressed as their favorite storybook characters.

Hawthorne Academy’s principal said it’s a special day for the students to connect with the community.

“The kids are very anxious to get out here, and they don’t get to eat the candy here at school,” said Marisa Mendez, Principal of Hawthorne Academy.. “They do get treats, get to see them, and engage with the communities and their families for a good opportunity for Halloween fun.”