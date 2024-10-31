Vapes, e-cigarettes use could soon be banned in San Antonio’s public spaces

SAN ANTONIO – An alarming trend of younger people and teens using e-cigarettes and vapes is pushing the City of San Antonio to change its Smoke-Free Ordinance to include these products.

State data shows e-cigarette usage is more popular in the San Antonio area, while cigarette use is more common in the rural northwest part of the state.

Data also shows an upward trend in e-cigarette use among Texans 18 and older. The chair of the Community Health Committee for San Antonio, District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, said, “A lot of folks are under the impression that vaping and e-cigarettes are healthier, but they still have the same health impacts, particularly with secondhand smoke.”

The push to change the ordinance aims to limit involuntary exposure to the public and reverse the renormalization of negative behavior. The change would include vaping and e-cigarettes in areas where smoking is currently prohibited, such as restaurants, indoor venues, and other public spaces.

If approved by the council on Oct. 31, the ordinance change would go into effect in January 2025.

During that time, the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District will work to educate businesses and the community on the changes. It is already illegal to smoke and vape in certain public spaces, such as parks. San Antonio police say between January and September 2024, they issued 120 citations to enforce the ban on tobacco products in parks.

Citations for breaking the city ordinance range between $200 and $2,000. The ordinance is enforced on a complaint basis, and anyone can call 311 to file a complaint.

If the ordinance update is approved by the council, business owners who need an updated “No Smoking, Vaping, E-Cigarette” sign can contact their city council representative.