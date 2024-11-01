💐 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Dia de los Muertos, Wurstfest, Diwali SA

Welcome to November! Now that spooky season is over, we can start thinking of the great feast coming up this month — Thanksgiving.

This weekend, we continue the celebration of honoring the lives of our loved ones who have passed. There’s also a chance to check out the last few pumpkin patches open for the fall season, too!

Recommended Videos

Of course, there’s the option to watch some artists visiting the Alamo City, such as the Norteño group Pesado or the K-Pop group Seventeen.

If you’re out and about this weekend, post your pictures and videos on KSAT Connect! We love to see your adventures!

Here’s a look at this weekend’s exciting events:

Happening over the weekend:

CALAVERAS DE AZUCAR: Market Square will host a vibrant celebration as part of Dia de los Muertos from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3. Market Square will host a vibrant celebration as part of Dia de los Muertos from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3. Calaveras de Azucar Festival will bring Mexican culture, food, performances and more.

DAISO: The store is making its grand opening at the Westover Hills location this weekend. From Nov. 2-3, the first 100 customers who make a $30 purchase at the store will receive an exclusive goodie bag. The store is making its grand opening at the Westover Hills location this weekend. From Nov. 2-3, the first 100 customers who make a $30 purchase at the store will receive an exclusive goodie bag. Daiso will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The store is located at 8203 State Highway 151, Suite 101.

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

MARKET DAYS: Visit the Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Makers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans making culinary-inspired home goods such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.

OWL CREEK FARM: A pumpkin-packed season will feature a family-friendly “Pumpkins by Day” and a “Terror by Night” at the maze until Nov. 3. Admission to the event costs $10, and tickets for Nightmare at Owl Creek are $25 per person. Hours and additional activities can be found A pumpkin-packed season will feature a family-friendly “Pumpkins by Day” and a “Terror by Night” at the maze until Nov. 3. Admission to the event costs $10, and tickets for Nightmare at Owl Creek are $25 per person. Hours and additional activities can be found online

SWEET BERRY FARM: If you’re feeling like taking a road trip out to Marble Falls, the pumpkin patch and corn maze is open until Nov. 3. Hours of the farm are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Prices vary depending on what maze or activity you choose from. Activity prices can be found If you’re feeling like taking a road trip out to Marble Falls, the pumpkin patch and corn maze is open until Nov. 3. Hours of the farm are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Prices vary depending on what maze or activity you choose from. Activity prices can be found here

“THE BIAS INSIDE US”: The The San Antonio African American Comunity Archive and Museum will be hosting “The Bias Inside Us,” a Smithsonian traveling exhibit until Nov. 17. The free exhibit is a community engagement project about the science and history of bias and how people address it. The event is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. SAAACAM encourages young adults ages 11 to 25 to attend, but the event is open to all.

WURSTFEST: The 10-day celebration returns to offer live music, beer, food, carnival rides, and more from Nov. 1-10 in New Braunfels at 120 Landa St. The 10-day celebration returns to offer live music, beer, food, carnival rides, and more from Nov. 1-10 in New Braunfels at 120 Landa St. Wurstfest offers free admission days on Nov 4 through Nov. 7 and after 3 p.m. on Nov. 10. Anyone can also get a free coupon ticket when guests pay for one ticket. Click here to redeem a free Wurstfest ticket. Tickets can be purchased here

Friday, Nov. 1

CITY & COLOUR: The band will bring its “Fall 2024 Tour” to the Aztec Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets are available The band will bring its “Fall 2024 Tour” to the Aztec Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online

FIRST FRIDAY FLIX: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “Coco” at 7:30 p.m.

FIRST FRIGHT FRIDAY: will host a free admission event for First Fright Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 1 at 610 W. Hildebrand Ave. The Haunted Dollhouse will host a free admission event for First Fright Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 1 at 610 W. Hildebrand Ave.

SEVENTEEN: The K-Pop will bring its “Right Here World Tour” to the Frost Bank Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased The K-Pop will bring its “Right Here World Tour” to the Frost Bank Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online

“SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE CONCERT”: Prepare to experience a live concert for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” at 6 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available Prepare to experience a live concert for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” at 6 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available online

TENTH TRIP AROUND THE SUN: The The Scobee Education Center will celebrate its 10th anniversary from 6-10:30 p.m. at San Antonio College, 1819 N. Main Ave. There will be three presentations to view and food trucks on-site. Tickets for each show will be reduced to $3 each and are available online

Saturday, Nov. 2

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free Día de los Muertos celebration from 5-10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2. Guests can admire the Frost Plaza’s ofrenda as well as enjoy live music from La Sonora Dinamita. You can get your free general admission tickets here

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS AT PEARL: will host a celebration of Día de los Muertos from 5-9 p.m. to honor the lives of loved ones who have passed. There will be altars, live music, art installations and more. Pearl will host a celebration of Día de los Muertos from 5-9 p.m. to honor the lives of loved ones who have passed. There will be altars, live music, art installations and more.

DIWALI SA: Celebrate the culture of India during the Celebrate the culture of India during the 16th annual Diwali San Antonio from 4:30 p.m. to midnight at the Arneson Theatre and Hemisfair. The festival is free to attend.

JOSH MELOY: The country singer will perform at 8 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available The country singer will perform at 8 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available online

MIDLAND: The country band will bring its “The Get Lucky Tour” with special guest The Wilder Blue at 8 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets can be purchased The country band will bring its “The Get Lucky Tour” with special guest The Wilder Blue at 8 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets can be purchased here

NATUREFEST: Green Spaces Alliance will host Green Spaces Alliance will host NatureFest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mission County Park, 6030 Padre Drive. The free family-friendly event will have yoga sessions, local art and more.

PESADO: The Norteño group will perform at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available The Norteño group will perform at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available online

Sunday, Nov. 3