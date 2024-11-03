Family, friends honor 33-year-old man killed in crash with candlelight vigil

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A family is grieving the loss of their loved one.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Enrique Alvarado, 33, was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Family and friends of Alvarado held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night near West Loop 1604 North and State Highway 151 in his honor.

Among the attendees were members of the Anti-Bully Gang, a San Antonio-based group where Alvarado served as a member.

The group’s mission is to prevent bullying among children and support child victims of bullying. KSAT profiled the Anti-Bully Gang back in May.

Despite the medical examiner’s office informing them that he died in a crash as a result of blunt force injuries, Alvarado’s family believes he was killed.

Knowing the type of person Alvarado was, his loved ones said how he died didn’t make sense.

Alvarado leaves behind three children.

