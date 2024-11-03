Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
88º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Family, friends honor 33-year-old man killed in crash with candlelight vigil

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office says Enrique Alvarado died due to blunt force injuries in a crash

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Pachatta Pope, Content Gatherer

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: SAPD, West Side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A family is grieving the loss of their loved one.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Enrique Alvarado, 33, was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Family and friends of Alvarado held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night near West Loop 1604 North and State Highway 151 in his honor.

Among the attendees were members of the Anti-Bully Gang, a San Antonio-based group where Alvarado served as a member.

The group’s mission is to prevent bullying among children and support child victims of bullying. KSAT profiled the Anti-Bully Gang back in May.

Despite the medical examiner’s office informing them that he died in a crash as a result of blunt force injuries, Alvarado’s family believes he was killed.

Knowing the type of person Alvarado was, his loved ones said how he died didn’t make sense.

Alvarado leaves behind three children.

More Anti-Bully Gang coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Nate Kotisso headshot

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Matthew Craig headshot

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos