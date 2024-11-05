Skip to main content
Local News

Shipley Do-Nuts releases holiday menu for first time

Candy-inspired items will be available at participating locations now through Dec. 31

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Shipley Do-Nuts releases holiday menu for the first time (Copyright Shipley Do-Nuts)

SAN ANTONIO – For a limited time only, you can try Shipley Do-Nuts’ first-ever holiday menu, which includes four treats, including a kolache.

The candy-inspired items will be available at participating locations now through Dec. 31 or while supplies last.

“At Shipley, we’ve worked to marry seasonal flavors with our freshly made donuts to create limited-time options that give our guests tasty new reasons to visit and treat themselves and their families, friends and co-workers,” said Shipley Director of Culinary Kaitlyn Venable.

The menu includes the Candy Cane Crunch donut in chocolate or white icing and topped with candy cane bits.

The Bacon, Egg and Cheese kolache will also be available, priced at $3.49.

For those looking to enjoy a festive drink, Shipley Do-Nuts has two holiday-themed beverages.

The Candy Cane Mocha Frappe is crushed candy cane and a creamy whipped topping over dark chocolate and peppermint blended with coffee.

Shipley Do-Nuts also offers a similar drink without the chocolate: the Candy Cane Shake.

The Houston-based chain has been around since 1936 and has more than 360 locations across 12 states, including 20 locations around the San Antonio area.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

