TxDOT announces end of year closures for Loop 1604/I-10 interchange project

SAN ANTONIO – TxDOT has released the holiday construction schedule at the Loop 1604/I-10 interchange.

From now until the end of the year, there will only be one more major closure and two minor closures in the area.

Major Closure:

The weekend of Nov. 15 through 18, one or more highways will be closed in both directions for an extended period, and the ramps may be closed.

Minor Closures:

On the weekends of Nov. 8 through 11 and Nov. 22 through 25, some lanes and ramps will be closed.

One highway may be closed in a single direction, and more extensive closures could be seen overnight.

From Nov. 27 until the end of the year, TxDOT is not planning any closures in the area anymore.

During the closures that will happen this month, access to businesses will remain open. Law enforcement will be in the area to help assist traffic flow at intersections.

Detailed closure information will be released the week of the closure.

Since Jan. of this year, construction crews have been working to install flyover ramps at the Loop 1604/I-10 interchange. Steel beam work is 73% complete, with 110 beams in place, according to TxDOT.

The Loop 1604 Expansion Project is an ongoing construction project to help reduce road congestion along 23 miles of Loop 1604 from SH 16 (Bandera Rd. to I-35.

The $1.4 billion project includes expanding the mainlanes from a four to 10-lane expressway, adding HOV (high-occupancy vehicles) lanes, a multi-level interchange at I-10, a new innovative intersection at Blanco Rd. and bicycle/pedestrian accommodations on the frontage roads.

Expected Completion Dates: