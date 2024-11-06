‘High stakes’ election leading to high anxiety for some voters

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – What has been deemed by many people as a high stakes election, particularly when it comes to the hotly contested presidential race, appears to be causing high anxiety for some local voters.

People across social media have expressed feeling nervous or on edge as they await the outcome of the contest for the highest seat in the U. S. government’s executive branch.

“I’m anxious right now to see how it goes,” said Courtney Zuniga after casting her ballot Tuesday morning at the Julia Yates Semmes Library. “Very anxious, on edge.”

On a scale of one to 10, Zuniga said her stress level about the outcome of the election was at an “eight or nine.”

Other voters who spoke with KSAT 12 News appeared to be playing it a bit more coolly.

Ashlie Korff, dressed in a T-shirt with the word “faith” across the front, was taking it all in stride.

“No stresses. No worries. (I) just come and vote and do my duty, and leave it up to God,” Korff said.

Becky Riding also preferred to sit back and see where the chips landed, as opposed to worrying.

“When the votes are in, the votes are in,” Riding said. “We’ll go on with our lives because I believe that what happens in my house, in my neighborhood, is far more important than what happens in (Washington) D.C.”

Still, there are many other voters who are not as strengthened in their resolve.

Not knowing what will happen on the other side of the election, for them, is frightening.

“And sometimes, we create a narrative for ourselves so we can prepare ourselves. I think that’s pretty much a human response,” said Lesley Smith, LPC-s, a licensed therapist and owner of USAWA Wellness Services.

Smith said outside influences, such as what is on the news or social media posts, can add to the anxiety some voters may be feeling.

“Just focusing on what you can control, or what you can influence, will alleviate some of the stress,” she said.

Finding a relaxation routine, including things like exercise or taking a warm bath, also will help, Smith said.

Zuniga said, as she watches the election results come in, she has her own plan to stay calm.

“Take a drink or something,” Zuniga said. “Just to get a little bit of the stress off.”