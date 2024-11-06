Trailer hauled by minivan flips over highway after collision with SUV on Northeast Side, SAPD says

The crash happened after 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes in the 1900 block of NE Loop 410, just east of the San Antonio International Airport.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened early Wednesday on the Northeast Side.

The crash happened after 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes in the 1900 block of NE Loop 410, just east of the San Antonio International Airport.

The crash involved a red SUV and a white minivan. Police said the 22-year-old woman driving the SUV lost control of her vehicle after believing she had struck an object.

While attempting to regain control, the woman collided with a tow-attached trailer, which was being hauled by the 35-year-old man driving the minivan.

The impact caused the trailer to detach from the minivan, flip over, and hit the right-hand wall of the highway, spilling its contents.

Both vehicles had significant damage, with the minivan taking substantial front-end damage.

No injuries were reported in the crash.