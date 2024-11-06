Skip to main content
Trailer hauled by minivan flips over highway after collision with SUV on Northeast Side, SAPD says

No injuries were reported

KSAT WEB TEAM

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

The crash happened after 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes in the 1900 block of NE Loop 410, just east of the San Antonio International Airport. (Alex Gamez, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened early Wednesday on the Northeast Side.

The crash happened after 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes in the 1900 block of NE Loop 410, just east of the San Antonio International Airport.

The crash involved a red SUV and a white minivan. Police said the 22-year-old woman driving the SUV lost control of her vehicle after believing she had struck an object.

While attempting to regain control, the woman collided with a tow-attached trailer, which was being hauled by the 35-year-old man driving the minivan.

The impact caused the trailer to detach from the minivan, flip over, and hit the right-hand wall of the highway, spilling its contents.

Both vehicles had significant damage, with the minivan taking substantial front-end damage.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.

