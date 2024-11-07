SAPD investigating after body found in field on Northeast Side

San Antonio police are investigating after a body was discovered in a field on Thursday morning near Dreamwood Drive and Wood Climb Drive, not far from several rental homes.

SAN ANTONIO – Homicide investigators with the San Antonio Police Department are investigating after a man’s body was found in a field on the Northeast Side.

The body of the man, believed to be in his 30s, was discovered in a field near Dreamwood Drive and Wood Climb Drive, not far from several rental homes, around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Homicide investigators were handling the case since the body displayed what was determined to be tire marks across his torso, police said.

The man was believed to have been involved in a disturbance on Wednesday evening that allegedly involved pepper spray.

Police said they knew the man was rolling around in the field but were not sure how the man sustained the tire marks or how he died.

An official cause and manner of death will come from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police believe the man was a resident of the nearby rental units, and they said three residents were speaking to police. However, police said they did not have any witnesses to the incidents.

KSAT has contacted SAPD for more information and will update this story as it comes.