Julian Castro named keynote speaker for inaugural Speakers Series at Northwest Vista College

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 28: Democratic presidential candidate and former housing secretary Julian Castro takes the stage during the J Street National Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center October 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. Castro and three other presidential candidates were interviewed about Israel and U.S. foreign policy during the conference hosted by J Street, a political action committee that supports two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Julian Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio and secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), has been tapped as the keynote speaker for Northwest Vista College’s inaugural Speakers Series.

Castro is expected to address civic engagement and the Latino experience on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at the college’s Palmetto Center for the Arts, according to a news release from the Alamo Colleges.

Recommended Videos

The free event will include a performance by Warren High School’s orchestra in observance of Veterans Day.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julián Castro to our campus as part of our new Speakers Series. His unique perspective and experience will enrich our community and provide valuable insights for our students,” said NVC President Dr. Amy Bosley. “We believe it’s essential to expose our students to a wide range of viewpoints, and this event aligns perfectly with that goal.”

Castro, a former Democratic 2020 presidential candidate, served as the mayor of San Antonio from 2009 to 2014. He served as HUD secretary under the Obama administration, a position he left in 2017.

Stacey R. Johnson has served as interim Vice President for Academic Affairs at Northwest Vista, helping launch the college’s first baccalaureate degree.

Johnson was also an inductee to the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame and the Institute for International Sport for her Olympic fencing, the release said.

To RSVP for the event, click here.