Ring in the holidays with Dutch Bros coffee

Enjoy three seasonal drinks and festive cups to brighten up the holidays

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

If you’re ready to be cozy with coffee this holiday season, look no further than Dutch Bros Coffee.

According to a statement from the chain, they have three drinks perfect to celebrate the season, for a limited time only.

The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha is topped with Soft Top — for the uninitiated, this is basically a sweet whipped cream — and caramel drizzle with hazelnut mocha underneath.

The Candy Cane Mocha is built the same way, only with peppermint mocha and candy cane sprinkles.

The Winter Shimmer Rebel blends blue raspberry and sweet cream with shimmer sprinkles and Soft Top for a holiday twist on their classic energy drink.

Dutch Bros says you can get these beverages in six fun and festive designs, featuring candy canes, ornaments, snowflakes and more. Plus, they have ones for the kids and dogs in your life.

