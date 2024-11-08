San Antonio clinic aims to improve access to sexual health services

SAN ANTONIO – Kind Clinic San Antonio is working to break down barriers in sexual health care by offering services to all residents, regardless of their insurance status, through an LGBTQ-affirming lens.

The clinic provides a range of critical health services, including HIV prevention and treatment, gender-affirming care, and mental health support.

For many Texans, a lack of insurance and high costs create obstacles to receiving even basic health services. The Kind Clinic aims to address these challenges by providing affordable, accessible care for underserved communities.

“We do HIV prevention, which is also known as PrEP. We do PEP, which is post-exposure prophylaxis,” said Rox Canavacholo, clinic administrator of Kind Clinic. “We work with people living with HIV, and we offer gender-affirming care, as well as intersex and STI testing.”

Mental health services are a key part of Kind Clinic’s mission, partnering with Waterloo Counseling Center and providing vital support for the LGBTQ+ community and others in need.

The clinic also features an on-site pharmacy, where patients can fill prescriptions immediately after their visit. Canavacholo emphasized that the pharmacy’s convenience is often unknown to patients.

“A lot of people don’t realize that we have a pharmacy next door. They can meet with one of our advocates and then fill their prescriptions right away,” she said.

Kind Clinic strives to create a supportive environment for patients who may feel nervous or unsure about accessing care. The clinic offers group support for individuals living with HIV, as well as support for their families. “We have an HIV support group. It’s open to people living with HIV and their loved ones, so family members can join as well,” Canavacholo said.

For more information on Kind Clinic’s services, including walk-in hours and counseling options, visit kindclinic.org.

