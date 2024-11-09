Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
67º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Woman dies after shooting, rollover accident on Northeast Side, SAPD says

A San Antonio fire official told KSAT that the person was declared dead on arrival

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, SAFD, Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a woman was shot and killed Friday night while driving on the Northeast Side.

First responders were dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.

A woman, who SAPD officers said was in her late 20s to early 30s, was shot in the head while driving.

After the shooting, police said the woman’s vehicle rolled over before coming to a stop.

An SAFD official told KSAT that the woman was declared dead on arrival.

San Antonio police officers said they believe the shooting was targeted.

At this time, authorities said they do not have any information on a suspect or a suspect vehicle.

An SAFD official said the scene is still considered active.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Nate Kotisso headshot

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Zaria Oates headshot

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos