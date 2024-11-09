Woman dies after shooting, rollover accident on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a woman was shot and killed Friday night while driving on the Northeast Side.

First responders were dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.

A woman, who SAPD officers said was in her late 20s to early 30s, was shot in the head while driving.

After the shooting, police said the woman’s vehicle rolled over before coming to a stop.

An SAFD official told KSAT that the woman was declared dead on arrival.

San Antonio police officers said they believe the shooting was targeted.

At this time, authorities said they do not have any information on a suspect or a suspect vehicle.

An SAFD official said the scene is still considered active.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.