Family frustrated by delays, lack of communication in baby’s death case

SAN ANTONIO – Another scheduled court date has come and gone without a trial in the case of a San Antonio mother accused of causing her toddler’s death.

D’Lanny Chairez remains in legal limbo more than three years after the remains of her 18-month-old son, James Chairez, were found.

Chairez’s family said they are frustrated not only by the delays, but also by the lack of communication from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

“I’m tired of them not telling me what’s going on with this case,” said Marisol Benavidez, the child’s aunt.

James Chairez’s remains were discovered in April 2021 beneath the trailer where he lived with his mother.

He had been reported missing four months earlier.

D’Lanny Chairez was initially charged with tampering with evidence and later, in 2022, with injury to a child.

Benavidez said she had expected a trial date this year, but the case was once again delayed during a hearing this week.

“There’s not a day I don’t think about him. It still hurts not knowing what happened to him,” she said. “Coming here and having that disappointment that she’s not coming out, there’s not another answer, no trial … it breaks my heart.”

According to Benavidez, she has received minimal updates from the district attorney’s office and often resorts to checking the case status online. She said her last direct communication with the office was in May.

“When this is going to trial or anything, I don’t know,” Benavidez said. After learning of the latest delay, Benavidez attempted to contact her victim advocate but was sent to voicemail.

In a response to KSAT, the district attorney’s office said in part, “we maintain regular communication with the relative in this case, including providing notice of the August, October and November court dates.”

Benavidez told KSAT 12 she has kept a log and record of all communications and the response is inaccurate.

“I don’t know what else we can do to get this going,” she said. “James is not here anymore. I get it. But let’s give him the justice he deserves.”

D’Lanny Chairez is currently serving a five-year sentence for tampering with evidence in the case. If the injury to a child case goes to trial, she faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Meanwhile, court documents indicate that Chairez is requesting a new attorney and a new court date has not been scheduled.