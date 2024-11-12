Texas DPS trooper discovers two migrants hidden in gas tank

Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles outside of the state Capitol in Austin on Aug. 11, 2021.

Webb County, TX – Two migrants were found by a Texas trooper last week inside a gas tank along the southwestern Texas border, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

The trooper stopped the commercial vehicle and began searching the truck’s cab on Nov. 8 in Webb County, about 163 miles from San Antonio. That’s when the migrants were found hidden in the gas tank, according to a social media post detailing the incident.

The driver, Rico Gonzalo of Laredo, was charged with two counts of human smuggling, said Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The two migrants were referred to U.S. Border Patrol, Olivarez said.