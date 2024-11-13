Jon Gary Herrera named new VIA Metropolitan Transit president, CEO

SAN ANTONIO – The VIA Metropolitan Transit Board of Trustees has appointed Jon Gary Herrera as the agency’s new president and CEO.

Herrera will assume his new role on Jan. 4, 2025, succeeding Jeffrey Arndt, who is set to retire after four decades in the transportation industry and 13 years with VIA.

Recommended Videos

Herrera, a San Antonio native who joined VIA in 2017 as senior vice president of Public Engagement, was selected as the only finalist for the position in a special October meeting.

During his time with VIA, Herrera led critical initiatives, including the successful 2020 campaign to secure additional funding for VIA’s Keep SA Moving plan, a news release said.

In his new position, Herrera will be the first Latino president and CEO of VIA, which serves Texas’ second-largest transit service area. Reflecting on his appointment, Herrera expressed pride in leading the agency during a time of growth and innovation.

“Our Board and longtime CEO have charted a path toward a more mobile future for our region,” Herrera said. “I’m proud to be part of that mission and vision and introduce new, innovative ways we can get there, together.”

Arndt also praised Herrera’s selection, emphasizing the strength and dedication of VIA’s leadership team.

“Choosing from within the VIA family speaks to the strength of our leadership and the entire team, who together will continue to accomplish great things for the community we serve,” Arndt said.

VIA has faced financial constraints as one of Texas’ lowest-funded major transit agencies, but it continues to expand its services and infrastructure.

In 2025, the agency plans to break ground on the VIA Rapid Green Line, an Advanced Rapid Transit corridor that will link key job centers from San Antonio International Airport through downtown to neighborhoods near the city’s historic missions. A second rapid transit line, designed to connect the city’s East and West sides, is scheduled for construction in 2027.

In addition, a fifth VIA Link zone opened downtown this fall, expanding on-demand transit options in the city center. While the agency’s Better Bus Plan, aimed at enhancing service frequency and reliability, is expected to roll out next year.

Related Stories: