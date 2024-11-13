New Braunfels Food Bank calls on local businesses to help combat hunger this holiday season

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Food Bank has launched its Holiday Hope Drive campaign to collect food to help families enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this year.

The New Braunfels Food Bank serves about 3,500 families in Comal and Guadalupe counties each year. Executive director Monica Borrego Jones said the need for assistance increases significantly during the holidays.

The food bank recently received a $10,000 donation from Tito’s Handmade Vodka to support meal deliveries for 250 families.

“It’s going to be turkey. It’s going to be stuffing. It’s going to be a dessert. It’s going to be a vegetable. So all the traditional Thanksgiving staples, we’re going to provide in that meal. It’ll be prepared for them. So all they have to do is pop it in the oven, heat it up, and then they’re ready to eat it,” Borrego Jones said.

The food bank hopes more business partners will step up to do the same for families during the holidays. Meanwhile, it has distributed hundreds of food collection bins at grocery stores, schools, offices and other business partners.

“We need holiday items like stuffing, macaroni and cheese. Everything that you see on your table for Thanksgiving is what we want to be able to provide our neighbors,” Borrego Jones said.

Monetary donations are also welcome. Food banks have special contracts with distributors to purchase food at a lower cost, with one dollar purchasing seven meals. Click here to donate food, money or time.