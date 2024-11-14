3.6-magnitude earthquake reported near Pleasanton on Thursday

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

PLEASANTON, Texas – A 3.6-magnitude earthquake was reported near Pleasanton on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS said the earthquake happened around 12:03 p.m. about 11 miles east of the Atasocosa County community.

The earthquake’s depth was 8.2 miles, USGS said.

With this magnitude quake, damage is unlikely.

The last quake reported in the San Antonio area was a 3.4-magnitude earthquake in May near Falls City in Karnes County.

Thursday’s earthquake is one of many quakes of 2.5 or higher reported this year.

The largest earthquake, a 4.7, hit on Feb. 17.