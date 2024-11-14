San Antonio teen drowns while fishing in San Marcos

A San Antonio teen was found underwater after being caught in a current near Thompson Island in San Marcos, according to San Marcos police.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A San Antonio teen drowned during a fishing trip in San Marcos, police said.

Ross Anthony Webb, 17, was fishing near Thompson Island in San Marcos on Saturday afternoon when he was caught in an underwater current for around two minutes, police said.

Webb was found along the riverbank when San Marcos police and fire departments arrived at the scene.

First responders preformed CPR and Webb was transported to a local hospital where he later died, authorities said.

An autopsy was ordered by a Hays County judge.