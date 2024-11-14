Skip to main content
Clear icon
72º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio teen drowns while fishing in San Marcos

Victim identified as Ross Anthony Webb, 17

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: San Marcos
A San Antonio teen was found underwater after being caught in a current near Thompson Island in San Marcos, according to San Marcos police. (KSAT 12 News)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A San Antonio teen drowned during a fishing trip in San Marcos, police said.

Ross Anthony Webb, 17, was fishing near Thompson Island in San Marcos on Saturday afternoon when he was caught in an underwater current for around two minutes, police said.

Recommended Videos

Webb was found along the riverbank when San Marcos police and fire departments arrived at the scene.

First responders preformed CPR and Webb was transported to a local hospital where he later died, authorities said.

An autopsy was ordered by a Hays County judge.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

email

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos