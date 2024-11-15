Skip to main content
‘Funny Girl’ to visit Majestic in February

Tickets on sale now online

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Funny Girls is visiting the Majestic Theatre this February (Copyright Broadway in San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – A revival of a beloved musical comedy is coming to San Antonio this February, and tickets can be purchased online starting today.

According to a press release from Broadway in San Antonio, “Funny Girl” will be at the Majestic Theatre for a limited engagement from Feb. 25 through March 2, 2025.

The musical’s plot revolves around Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side of New York.

Against all odds, she goes on to become a star performer in a tale filled with laughter, loss and iconic songs like “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “People” and “I’m the Greatest Star.“

It’s based not only on the 1968 film starring Barbara Streisand but also loosely on the life of Fanny Brice, an American comedian and performer in the early 1900s.

You can find tickets to the musical here.

