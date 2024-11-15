Judge denies shock probation request for woman sentenced in fatal drunk driving case

SAN ANTONIO – Mariana Campos-Jimenez, sentenced to 10 years in prison for a fatal drunk driving incident, appeared in court Thursday, requesting shock probation.

Campos-Jimenez’s appeal was met with strong opposition from the family of Gabriel Gallegos, the victim killed in the 2020 crash.

Campos-Jimenez admitted to driving under the influence and traveling the wrong way on Loop 1604 when she collided head-on with Gallegos, resulting in his death.

After years of case delays, Judge Joel Perez sentenced Campos-Jimenez in May to a decade in prison under a plea deal.

In court, Campos-Jimenez sought shock probation, which would allow her to complete her sentence on probation rather than in prison.

Family and friends of Campos-Jimenez testified on her behalf, saying she isn’t a bad person and that she has changed since being in prison the last six months.

Her attorney, Gerry Goldstein, told the court the prison conditions have been hard on Campos-Jimenez, but she hadn’t complained and that it had changed her into a better person.

Campos-Jimenez testified to the judge as well about how she has changed and, given the opportunity, would use the chance to help others.

“I want the opportunity to pursue my master’s in social work and give back to the community,” Campos-Jimenez told the court. “I want to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Campos-Jimenez also expressed remorse to the Gallegos family, saying, “My entire soul hurts every single day for the pain I caused to Gabriel and his family. I am so sorry. Please forgive me.”

However, the Gallegos family, visibly upset, argued that six months in prison was insufficient for the loss they endured.

Gino Gallegos, Gabriel’s brother, addressed Campos-Jimenez directly: “We are victims here. You talk about all the people you’ve helped, but what about us? What about the family? You know what you can do for us — your sentence.”

Ultimately, Judge Perez denied the motion and urged Campos-Jimenez to accept her sentence.

“Mr. Gallegos is in the ground, and the sooner you accept that he didn’t just die — you killed him. That’s not a mistake; that’s a criminal act,” the judge said.

Campos-Jimenez will return to prison to serve the remainder of her sentence. She will be eligible for parole after serving at least five years.