Two South Side comedians to host the 2024 Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

San Antonio’s entertainment scene is about to get even more exciting as two of the city’s beloved comedians, John Perez and Chona E, take the stage as hosts of the 2024 Tejano Music Awards. This iconic event, celebrating the best in Tejano music, will start at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio. With their unique comedic styles and strong ties to the community, Perez and Chona E will bring a fresh, energetic vibe to the evening, making this year’s awards show one to remember.

Chona E, a comedian known for her infectious energy and relatable humor, is far from your average entertainer. A graduate of The American Music and Dramatic Academy in New York and Los Angeles, Chona E immersed herself in acting and film before embracing the whirlwind of marriage and motherhood. But her passion for performing never dimmed, and in 2018, she burst into the spotlight with a viral musical parody set to Cardi B’s “I Like It.”

Now, at 40, Chona E owns her “Señora Era,” a celebration of womanhood, motherhood, and unapologetic fun. Named FuseTv’s Top Latina Comedian to Watch, she has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in comedy, delivering laughter with her bold, vibrant style. Chona E’s journey inspires women everywhere, showing that age is no barrier to chasing your dreams. She brings her signature humor, rooted in everyday life and Latina culture, to the Tejano Music Awards, promising an unforgettable performance.

John Perez, also known as “Big John,” a rising comedic force born on the West Side of San Antonio and now residing in the south, has been making waves in the local comedy scene since he started creating YouTube videos in 2015. After two years of experience in radio, his passion for comedy was reignited when he attended a local show and remembered his high school days as the “class clown.” Since then, Perez has collaborated with fellow comics and sold out eight solo shows, proving that his humor resonates with audiences.

He’s no stranger to competition, having secured first place in three open mic competitions. His journey from an online entertainer to a stand-up sensation is a testament to his perseverance and dedication to the craft. Now living on the south side, Perez is ready to showcase his humor on one of the biggest stages in Tejano music, bringing laughs to an audience that loves to celebrate its culture.

“I am so excited to share the stage with my South Side family; they have both worked hard to get to this point in their careers,” said April Monterrosa, publisher of Live from the Southside, also a presenter at the Tejano Music Awards.

Since 1980, the Tejano Music Awards, produced by the Texas Talent Musicians Association (TTMA), have been a cornerstone of Tejano culture. They honor the best artists in the industry and promote excellence in Tejano music. What started as a small gathering of 1,300 passionate fans has grown into a massive event, drawing over 90,000 attendees to San Antonio each year.

TTMA, a nonprofit organization, has been instrumental in keeping the spirit of Tejano music alive, transcending regional and cultural boundaries across the U.S. and internationally. The annual awards honor the artists and serve as a forum to raise awareness and appreciation for this unique genre that blends Mexican, Spanish, and American influences.

This year’s event promises to be even more special, with Perez and Chona E (the first Latina comedian to host the awards) leading the charge as hosts. Their dynamic personalities and South San Antonio roots will add a local flavor to the evening, ensuring a night filled with humor, culture, and the best in Tejano music.

The 2024 Tejano Music Awards will occur at Tech Port in San Antonio at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22. Whether you’re a die-hard Tejano fan or just looking for a night of laughter and celebration, this event will not be missed. Experience the incredible energy of Perez, Chona E, and the best Tejano artists in the world as they take the stage for a night of music, culture, and fun!

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The Southside Magazine: