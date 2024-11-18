Skip to main content
San Antonio on the silver screen in new romantic comedy

‘Say a Little Prayer’ highlights San Antonio’s charm

Patty Santos, Reporter

Tags: Theaters, San Antonio, Entertainment, Movies

SAN ANTONIO – It’s only Monday, but it’s never too early to start making plans for Friday night. How about you make a movie date?

“Say a Little Prayer,” a romantic comedy filmed in San Antonio, opens Friday.

It’s a story about three San Antonio girlfriends in search of love. It was filmed right here in the Alamo City.

You will see many familiar faces, like Luis Fonsi, Jackie Cruz, Angelica Maria and Vanessa Vasquez.

KSAT got a chance to talk to Vasquez, a Houston native who says she was star-struck, too.

The movie trailer can be seen here.

