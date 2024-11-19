Requests for Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner home meal deliveries have maxed out

SAN ANTONIO – In a little more than a week, the 45th annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner will again draw thousands to downtown San Antonio to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

In an effort to ensure those who are homebound can also have a Thanksgiving dinner, organizers of the dinner partnered with United Way San Antonio to have meals delivered on Thanksgiving.

An official with the dinner tells KSAT that as of Tuesday afternoon, delivery requests for Thanksgiving home meals have maxed out.

This year, the official said 4,300 home meals are scheduled to be distributed compared to 2,700 meals last year.

The requests for delivery of home meals were made on a first-come, first-served basis via the United Way San Antonio’s 2-1-1 helpline.

Meals will be delivered from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

With requests now maxed out, organizers want to remind those who still need a meal on Thanksgiving Day that VIA buses, VIA Trans, and VIA Link will be providing free rides to and from the convention center.

The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner is expected to feed over 25,000 people.