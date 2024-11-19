Skip to main content
Local News

What’s open, closed on Thanksgiving?

H-E-B will be open Nov. 28 6 a.m.-noon

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

H-E-B store at 20725 TX-46 in Spring Branch. (Google Maps)

SAN ANTONIO – Just in case you forget something on Thanksgiving, you may want to check this list to see what is open before heading to the store.

Many major retailers will close for the holiday while several big retail stores in the San Antonio area will remain open, with limited hours.

Most retailers have the same hours as 2023. Target and Walmart will be closed on Nov. 28, while H-E-B will be open with select hours.

Stores open on Thanksgiving might have altered hours, so be sure to check their websites for more information.

Here are the stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving:

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Barnes and Noble
  • Burlington Coat Factory
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • Home Goods
  • IKEA
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Petco
  • Petsmart
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walgreens - Most Walgreens locations will be closed but nearly all 24-hour locations will remain open.
  • Walmart

Here are the stores that will be open on Thanksgiving:

  • Bass Pro Shops - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Big Lots - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Central Market - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • CVS - Varies by location.
  • Dollar General - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • H-E-B - 6 a.m. to noon, curbside available 7-11 a.m. Pharmacies will be closed.
  • Starbucks - Varies by location.
  • Whole Foods - Varies by location.

About the Author
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

