What’s open, closed on Thanksgiving?

SAN ANTONIO – Just in case you forget something on Thanksgiving, you may want to check this list to see what is open before heading to the store.

Many major retailers will close for the holiday while several big retail stores in the San Antonio area will remain open, with limited hours.

Most retailers have the same hours as 2023. Target and Walmart will be closed on Nov. 28, while H-E-B will be open with select hours.

Stores open on Thanksgiving might have altered hours, so be sure to check their websites for more information.

Here are the stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Barnes and Noble

Burlington Coat Factory

Best Buy

Costco

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Home Goods

IKEA

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Petco

Petsmart

Sam’s Club

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens - Most Walgreens locations will be closed but nearly all 24-hour locations will remain open.

Walmart

Here are the stores that will be open on Thanksgiving: