Skip to main content
Clear icon
61º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Circle K to offer up to 40 cents per gallon discount on Thursday

Circle K Fuel Day runs between 4-7 p.m.

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Circle K, Fuel, Consumer, Gas Prices, Money
Generic photo of gas pump (Pixabay)

Circle K announced a special holiday deal ahead of Thanksgiving.

Drivers can save up to 40 cents per gallon between 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 21. The discount will be applied directly at the pump.

Recommended Videos

Customers in line to pump gas before 7 p.m. will still receive the deal, according to a press release.

“As many customers take to the roads visiting their loved ones and celebrating what they are grateful for, we want to extend our thanks to our valued customers with a great markdown at the pump,” said Louise Warner, Executive Vice President of North American Operations for Circle K.

Over 5,500 Circle K locations are participating in the event.

To find the nearest location offering the deal, click here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos