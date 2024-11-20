Circle K to offer up to 40 cents per gallon discount on Thursday

Circle K announced a special holiday deal ahead of Thanksgiving.

Drivers can save up to 40 cents per gallon between 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 21. The discount will be applied directly at the pump.

Recommended Videos

Customers in line to pump gas before 7 p.m. will still receive the deal, according to a press release.

“As many customers take to the roads visiting their loved ones and celebrating what they are grateful for, we want to extend our thanks to our valued customers with a great markdown at the pump,” said Louise Warner, Executive Vice President of North American Operations for Circle K.

Over 5,500 Circle K locations are participating in the event.

To find the nearest location offering the deal, click here.