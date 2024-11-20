Skip to main content
Local News

Gospel Vision food drive to offer 1,000 turkeys at Thanksgiving giveaway

The free giveaway will be this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: Thanksgiving, Holidays, San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A local ministry is hosting its 21st annual Thanksgiving Giveaway to support the San Antonio community.

Gospel Vision will host a food drive from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Comanche Park.

The giveaway includes a huge San Antonio Food Bank food drive with 1,000 turkeys. Each family is eligible to receive one turkey.

The ministry will also offer free haircuts and school supplies.

Gospel Vision partnered with several San Antonio groups, including the San Antonio Police Department and the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County.

KSAT asked a group of deputies who will participate in the giveaway and what the event means to them. One deputy said interacting with the community is a big win.

Love in the community, that’s what it’s all about,” Deputy Ron Tooke said. “Every chance we get to interact with the community in a positive way is a big win for us.”

KSAT-12 wants to see what you’re up to throughout the holiday season! Share your pictures and videos on KSAT Connect to be featured on-air or on KSAT.com.

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

