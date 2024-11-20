Gospel Vision food drive to offer 1,000 turkeys at Thanksgiving giveaway

A local ministry is hosting their 21st annual Thanksgiving Giveaway to support the San Antonio community.

Gospel Vision will host a food drive from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Comanche Park.

The giveaway includes a huge San Antonio Food Bank food drive with 1,000 turkeys. Each family is eligible to receive one turkey.

The ministry will also offer free haircuts and school supplies.

Gospel Vision partnered with several San Antonio groups, including the San Antonio Police Department and the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County.

KSAT asked a group of deputies who will participate in the giveaway and what the event means to them. One deputy said interacting with the community is a big win.

“Love in the community, that’s what it’s all about,” Deputy Ron Tooke said. “Every chance we get to interact with the community in a positive way is a big win for us.”

