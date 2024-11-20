Woman gave birth along trail, abandoned newborn baby, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman gave birth along a Northeast Side trail and then abandoned her newborn baby on Tuesday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a call after a person found a baby along the trail just before 4 p.m. near the 1900 block of Austin Highway.

According to police, the woman gave birth to the baby and then fled to another different location.

The woman was later found and detained for further questioning, SAPD said. She could possibly face charges.

The baby and the woman were transported to a local hospital, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.