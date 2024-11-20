Skip to main content
Woman gave birth along trail, abandoned newborn baby, SAPD says

The newborn baby and the woman were transported to a local hospital

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Avery Everett, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: Northeast Side, SAPD, SAFD
SAN ANTONIO – A woman gave birth along a Northeast Side trail and then abandoned her newborn baby on Tuesday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a call after a person found a baby along the trail just before 4 p.m. near the 1900 block of Austin Highway.

According to police, the woman gave birth to the baby and then fled to another different location.

The woman was later found and detained for further questioning, SAPD said. She could possibly face charges.

The baby and the woman were transported to a local hospital, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

