Man killed in overnight crash near JBSA-Kelly Field annex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after his vehicle struck a concrete barrier at a high speed, causing it to roll over multiple times before he was ejected, San Antonio police said.

SAPD said the crash occurred overnight in the 1400 block of Growdon Road near JBSA-Kelly Field Annex on the city’s West Side.

It wasn’t until 8:40 a.m. that police were alerted to the crash. They said a landscaper found the vehicle and reported it.

After investigating, police concluded the man was speeding when he attempted to navigate a curve. His car hit a concrete barrier and rolled over several times before he was thrown from the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, he has not been positively identified.